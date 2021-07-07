Jose Mourinho advises England fans: “I’ll never forget coming to Liverpool.”

Before England’s Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark, Jose Mourinho has urged England fans to produce a “Anfield” atmosphere.

The roars of 52,000 England fans will fill Wembley tonight, while their opponents will only have 8,000 under the arch.

Mourinho feels that a passionate home crowd can help Gareth Southgate’s side beat the Danes in their quest to reach their first European Championship final.

England supporters, according to the former Manchester United manager, must recreate Liverpool’s famed atmosphere in order to get the Three Lions to the final, where Italy awaits.

“At the end of tonight’s semi-final, you can celebrate or boo,” Mourinho told The Times. You can express your joy or dissatisfaction with the moment you’ve been waiting for for the past 55 years.

“However, if I were England’s manager, I wouldn’t want people to come to Wembley tonight just to watch the game – I’d want them to fight. To take part in a battle as a bystander.

“The players require an Anfield environment. I’ll never forget my first trip to Liverpool, where I couldn’t believe their team was losing 2-1, 3-1, and 4-1 at home, and the crowd was still cheering them on until the very last second. Coming from Portugal, I had never seen anything like it. That’s not how we’re wired.”

He said, “Support, support, support.” “Play for England, put pressure on decisions, even on the VAR person who is locked up in a room someplace. Everything should be under strain!

“Make the kind of noise that gives the players a boost of energy and confidence because they know everyone is rooting for them. That’s what you’ve got to do.”

Despite coaching Manchester United, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur, Mourinho has always praised the Kop’s fervor.

The Portuguese coach remarked ahead of Liverpool’s match against Tottenham in January 2020: “Anfield is a great site to play, it’s beautiful.” “They can even score goals that the players don’t score, as happened in 2004/05 when the crowd scored a goal that Luis Garcia didn’t score.”