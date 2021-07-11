Jordan Pickford was unable to help England against Italy, although a sub-question was raised.

I was able to save two penalties but couldn’t accomplish anything else. Despite seeing the ball late, he made a good save at his near post to deny Insigne and a low save from Chiesa. The first save for the equalizer was fantastic, but he couldn’t stop the rebound. He finished the game with a bang, keeping England equal in extra time. Continued to orchestrate his defense, ensuring that his semi-final nerves were long forgotten.

With a fantastic cross to Shaw for the game’s first goal, he quickly justified his selection. Early on, he was given so much room down the right flank that Italy couldn’t keep up with him as he whipped in superb cross after great cross. But he couldn’t keep it up and was replaced by Saka after Southgate switched formation following the equalizer.

On the instances when Italy got in behind Trippier and countered, he found himself one-on-one with Insigne, but he held his position admirably for the most part. While his passing should have been better, his pace is extremely important in this scheme. Following Trippier’s departure, he was moved to right-back.

In a back three, he looks fantastic as the middle defender. When he needed to be immobile, he sat back and was vigilant enough to sneak it ahead of him a few times. Just before the break, one excellent block. On the ball, he’s as poised as ever, but he’s more willing to run with it than in the past.

When he runs forward, he wins everything in the air and is nearly difficult to tackle. In the first half, he made a Virgil van Dijk-esque pass to Shaw, however his passing at times caught teammates off guard. When he was denied twice from corners, he was unlucky not to add to his goal for Ukraine.

You don’t save strikes like those for the first goal! He was always a willing runner on the overlap when he moved forward, but he also maintained his line defensively to keep Chiesa quiet, as he had been throughout the tournament.

He’s not the ‘Yorkshire Pirlo,’ I’m afraid. That’s impossible since he’s simply too mobile! He was so dedicated to his pressing that he made it his personal mission to reclaim possession throughout. This was a great performance.

He was always on the lookout for low crosses and was always in the correct spot to clear them. The summary comes to a close.