Jordan Henderson’s substitution is explained by Gareth Southgate, who also sends a warning to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

In England’s Euro 2020 semi-final triumph against Denmark, Gareth Southgate explained why he kept Jordan Henderson on the bench until extra time.

The Three Lions were not at their best as they beat the Danes in extra time to reach their first major final since 1966, winning 2-1 in front of a raucous Wembley crowd.

Despite being able to make five substitutes and a sixth if a game demands an extra 30-minutes, England manager Gareth Southgate only made one during the 90 minutes as the Three Lions battled to get through Kasper Schmeichel.

After coming on in the 95th minute when the Danes were tiring, Henderson helped tilt the game in England’s favor.

When speaking to media after the game, Southgate explained why he resisted the impulse to make further changes earlier in the game.

“We believed the team was doing well, so there’s a risk you’ll feel compelled to make adjustments and have an impact on the game when the team is performing well,” he added.

“Every player who entered the game had a positive impact, and it provided us the opportunity to have some freshness, of course.”

“Sometimes it is braver to do nothing because the risk is that doing nothing would work against you, but we were generating issues and opportunities.”

Southgate also thanked Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was named in England’s first squad but missed Euro 2020 due to injury, as well as the other players who didn’t make his final 26 for their contributions in helping England reach the final.

“They’ve earned it. They’ve been incredible as a group in terms of how they’ve supported one other throughout this time,” he remarked.

“The Middlesbrough men that were with us. Jesse, Prowsy, Ollie Watkins, and Trent have all contributed to this, and they’ve all been outstanding in their acceptance of their duties and when they arrive.

"Without that mentality in the organization, we wouldn't have gotten to where we are now, and we can see what it means to the.