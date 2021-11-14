Jordan Henderson’s injury is the latest to be reported after the Liverpool captain was sent for a scan.

Jordan Henderson’s fitness has been updated by England manager Gareth Southgate.

On Sunday, England released a statement confirming that Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard had returned to the club early from international duty.

Henderson is one of several players who has been ruled out of England’s final World Cup qualifier against San Marino on Monday night.

Southgate discussed the reasons why both the Reds captain and Manchester City winger Jack Grealish were sent back to their respective clubs in his pre-match press conference before of the encounter.

“It happened within the game with Hendo,” the Englishman said.