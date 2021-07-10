Jordan Henderson’s funny answer to Trent Alexander-social Arnold’s media post has been noticed by Liverpool supporters.

Alexander-Arnold asked a query about his new hairstyle on Twitter and Instagram.

While rehabilitating from a thigh injury that forced him to miss Euro 2020, the right-back startled fans with a new hairstyle a few weeks ago.

Fans were drawn to the new trim because of the resemblance to Three Lions star Kalvin Phillips and fellow England right-back Reece James.

The Liverpool star, on the other hand, looks to be in the mood for a change, as he asked followers whether he should stick with his present look or switch back.

Alexander-Arnold captioned a shot of himself posing on a sofa, “Keep the hair or go back to normal?”

