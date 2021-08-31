Jordan Henderson outlines the transformation in Liverpool’s dressing room after signing a new contract.

During his more than a decade at Liverpool, Jordan Henderson has seen it everything.

So it’s worth noting when the Reds skipper notices a dramatic shift in Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

When asked to analyze the influence of the last three years, Henderson answers, “I think it has altered.” “I’d say it’s changed a little bit because a lot of guys have matured in that time – not just as players, but as people and leaders in the dressing room.

“So I’d say I hear a lot more leadership, maybe in and around the dressing room before games, individuals taking ownership of certain things.

“You’re always trying to better and evolve as a person, which I notice a lot in our locker room. That is critical.”

It’s also timely. Since 2018, Liverpool has had a leadership group consisting of captain Henderson, vice captain James Milner, defender Virgil van Dijk, and midfielder Gini Wijnaldum.

With Wijnaldum departing this summer, the Reds’ need for additional leaders has grown, as they attempt to reclaim the Premier League championship they lost to Manchester City last season.

Henderson, who settled uncertainty about his future by signing a new long-term contract on Tuesday, will be at the center of the battle for the next four years.

The 31-year-old doesn’t take anything for granted.

He says, “I’ve always said I’d like to play here as long as possible.” “However, in order to do so, I must ensure that I am performing well, improving, and contributing to the squad.

“But, clearly, given the stature of this football club and the players here, if one of those things doesn’t happen, then things have to change.

“I still feel young, I still feel fresh, and I still feel like I’m in my prime in terms of how I feel physically and with experience thrown in.

"As a result, I still feel like I have a lot to give and a lot more to come. I understand that some people may look at it and think, "