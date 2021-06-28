Jordan Henderson might follow in the footsteps of Steven Gerrard and break Liverpool’s goal-scoring drought.

After VAR ended Jordan Henderson’s hopes of scoring his first goal for England on Tuesday, he became the England player with the fourth most caps without a goal.

The midfielder has made 60 appearances for the Three Lions but has yet to score a goal.

However, the Liverpool captain might end his 60-cap wait by following in the footsteps of Steven Gerrard, his predecessor at Anfield.

Gerrard scored his first goal for England in a 5-1 defeat of Germany in a World Cup qualifier in 2001. Just before halftime, his magnificent 25-yard volley put England 2-1 up. An Emile Heskey strike and a Michael Owen hat-trick were among England’s other goals on that day, both scored by his Liverpool colleagues.

In the last-16 of Euro 2020, England will meet Germany for the first time since the 2010 World Cup, and Henderson will be hoping to emulate his former teammate by scoring his first England goal against the Germans.

During England’s group stage game against Czech Republic, the midfielder had a late goal ruled out for offside by VAR, allowing them to clinch top spot and set up their match with their old rivals.

Henderson was chastised for being selfish after taking a penalty from Dominic Calvert-Lewin and missing it during England’s Euro 2016 warm-up game against Romania, as well as missing a spot kick during a penalty shootout that saw the Three Lions knock Colombia out of the tournament.

England’s solitary win over Germany in the European Championships came in 2000, when they triumphed 1-0 thanks to an Alan Shearer header, with Gerrard coming on as a 60th minute substitute.

It is also the only major competition in which England has defeated Germany other than the 1966 World Cup Final.

Henderson will be hoping that Gerrard’s debut goal is a sign of things to come in Tuesday’s match, and that good fortune goes from one Liverpool captain to the next, allowing him to end his England drought and extend the Three Lions’ run in this summer’s tournament.