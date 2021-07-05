Jordan Henderson laughs at Tyrone Ming’s remark and admits Declan Rice.

After selecting West Ham player Declan Rice as one of the funniest members of the England camp, Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings couldn’t decide whether Henderson was “hilarious or just extremely miserable.”

Mings, Henderson, and Wolves captain Conor Coady have developed a bond throughout the course of the European Championships.

The Villa manager declared earlier in the competition that the 31-year-old midfielder was the funniest in the 23-man bunch.

“Funniest teammate?” he asked. Jordan Henderson is probably my pick.

“I’m sure people would look at me and think that’s strange. He does, however, have a dry sense of humour.

“I’m still trying to figure out whether he’s funny or just plain miserable.”

In the most recent diary room, Henderson accepted the statement, saying, “I think what Ty said, I’ll probably go with miserable, I’ll agree with that.”

When the Reds captain was asked the same question, he chose one of the visible figures in the social media coverage provided by the England Football Team.

“In terms of funniest teammate, I think Dec (Declan Rice) is funny,” he continued.

“He’s funny, even if he doesn’t try to be, so I’ll go along with him since he makes us laugh.”

Henderson scored his first goal for the Three Lions against Ukraine on Saturday, ending a 62-cap drought as they advanced to the quarter-finals against Denmark.

They will face the Danes in front of 60,000 fans at Wembley on Wednesday for a place in their first major tournament final in 55 years, where they will face the winners of Italy and Spain.