Jordan Henderson is looking forward to Liverpool’s Champions League match against AC Milan at Anfield.

As European evenings return to Anfield, Jordan Henderson is looking forward to face AC Milan.

It will be the first meeting between the two clubs since 2007, with the clubs only meeting in Champions League finals previously.

Milan is back in Europe’s top competition for the first time since the 2013/14 season, after a two-year hiatus.

The Italian side, which finished second in Serie A last season and has seven European Cups, will provide a tough test for the Liverpool captain.

Henderson stated in his programme notes prior of the game, “Theirs is a moniker that speaks for itself.”

“I know it’s been a few years since they were in the Champions League, and they’re on a similar path to one we took not long ago, but I’m a firm believer that the biggest clubs with the biggest reputations have some sort of institutional memory that prepares them for these competitions when they qualify.

“As a result, we won’t be anticipating any loosers or nerves from Milan tonight.

“They will see Anfield as a stadium to conquer and a location where history can be made and reputations strengthened, just like we do when we go away to Europe’s most famous venues,” the 31-year-old stated.

“Our incentives are a little different, but they’re just as good. The most important of them all is the opportunity to produce another memorable European night with our fans.”

Meeting Milan is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Jurgen Klopp’s squad. The game does, however, signal the return of Liverpool fans to European football.

The Reds reached the quarter-finals of the league last season, behind closed doors, after playing against Atletico Madrid in their final match in front of people before football was banned due to the coronavirus epidemic in March 2020.

When the Reds hosted Burnley in August, Anfield was packed to capacity for the first time in 17 months, but Henderson is looking forward to the return of the distinct atmosphere created by huge European ties.

