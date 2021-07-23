Jordan Henderson is learning a valuable lesson a year after his most memorable Liverpool moment.

Jordan Henderson and everyone affiliated with Liverpool Football Club will never forget that moment.

Many people assumed this day would never come.

During a global pandemic, a moment that gave smiles to millions of people.

Henderson’s Liverpool legacy was sealed at that moment.

It was, of course, the moment the Reds captain raised the club’s first league title in 30 years.

Henderson ascended the Kop steps a year ago today, heading for the specially created stage where Anfield legend Sir Kenny Dalglish awaited him.

Henderson then accepted the Premier League championship and made his way to the center of the stage, where his teammates awaited him.

And, with Coldplay blasting over the Anfield speakers and pyrotechnics lighting up the sky, the England international lifted the trophy high into the air after one of his characteristic shuffles.

It was the ideal moment, and no matter what happens from here on out, Henderson will be remembered as an Anfield legend.

But, a year on from that glorious occasion, things haven’t quite gone the way Henderson and the club had hoped.

For openers, Liverpool’s championship defense had come to an end by the end of February, thanks to a terrible run of form at the start of the year.

During that time, the Reds went on a club-record six-game losing streak at home, which included Everton ending their Anfield hoodoo.

Henderson, on the other hand, has had a difficult year due to injuries.

After suffering a knee injury against Brighton earlier that month, the midfielder was unable to play for the Reds against Chelsea this time last year.

After missing two games in November due to leg tightness, he had surgery for a groin injury sustained during the derby defeat to Everton, which forced him to miss the balance of the season for his team.

Originally scheduled to return in April, the 31-year-old was forced to watch from the bench as his team finished in the top four in his absence.

Henderson had been ruled out of Euro 2020 due to injury, but he has now healed. “The summary has come to an end.”