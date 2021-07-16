Joel Matip gives Virgil Van Dijk a hint and admits to Liverpool’s fitness.

Joel Matip, a Liverpool defender, has hinted that he would wear a t-shirt with Virgil van Dijk’s face on it next season.

When Liverpool were at their training site in Kirkby to showcase the new Nike home and training gear line for next season, Van Dijk showed his admiration for his fellow centre-back by wearing a t-shirt with Matip’s face on it.

And Matip has hinted that he might be able to repay the favor.

In an interview with liverpoolfc.com, Matip remarked, “We’re looking forward to this, maybe.”

“That’s a lot of chuckles; he’s [Van Dijk] a terrific guy who contributes to the club in a positive way.”

While continuing their pre-season program in Austria, Jurgen Klopp’s side is ramping up preparations for the new season.

Aside from the grueling exercises, the athletes spend their free time with one another.

“It’s usually funny because one of the fellas is always thinking of something amusing,” the 29-year-old remarked.

“It’s just funny to be with them, and you laugh a lot more than you would if you were alone.”

Matip’s 2020-21 season was cut short after he suffered an ankle ligament damage in January.

The defender is optimistic now that he has steeped up his return from injury by being re-integrated into squad training.

“I’m in a good mood. It’s great to be back in training with the lads and just play, play [with]the ball, and be active,” Matip told Liverpoolfc.com from the team’s camp in Salzburg.

“Right now, I’m in a great mood. I have a lot of sessions ahead of me, but I’m in high spirits and hope to keep it up.

“Training camps are usually intense, but we’re here for these times, and they’re part of pre-season, so we’re trying to enjoy it.”

Last season, when Matip, Joe Gomez, and van Dijk were all sidelined, Nathaniel Phillips and Rhys Williams stepped up to fill the void, putting in a series of strong performances, particularly towards the end of the season.

“It hasn’t been a great period for me, with a lot of injuries, but all I can do now is try to do my best and get in the best form I can,” Matip said.

"They [Phillips and Williams] performed an outstanding job! They were flung.