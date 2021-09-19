Jobs at John Lewis are available for the Christmas season of 2021, with locations planning to hire 7,000 additional employees.

If you’re looking for a job before the holidays, John Lewis could have something for you.

For Christmas 2021, the John Lewis partnership, which also owns Waitrose, has indicated that it will hire 7,000 seasonal workers.

Workers will be needed in the company’s supermarkets, department stores, and warehouses, among other places.

When will the John Lewis Christmas campaign be released in 2021, and what music might it feature?

Drivers will be needed as well, with distribution and fulfillment centers aiming to fill positions as part of the recruitment push.

This is 2,000 more than last year, according to the employee-owned company, in order to satisfy predicted increasing demand throughout the holiday season.

New employees – or partners – and temporary workers will be given free food and drink to “guarantee we can recruit the help we need,” according to the corporation.

“We know that as the first Christmas after the lockdown, customers will want to make it truly special, and we’re pouring everything we can into helping them celebrate – our festive team will play a critical role,” said Nikki Humphrey, people director at the John Lewis Partnership.

“We’re looking for somebody who can provide exceptional service in order to assist consumers in obtaining the items they require to celebrate. We are excited to welcome new members to our team from all over the country.”

In addition, starting in October, the company will open Christmas stores in stores, along with 100 new Christmas products, and will use a new 300,000 square foot distribution center in Bardon, Leicestershire, to meet demand ahead of Black Friday.

In March of this year, John Lewis announced the closure of eight more locations, putting nearly 1,500 jobs at danger.

Four At Home stores in Ashford, Basingstoke, Chester, and Tunbridge Wells, as well as four department stores in Aberdeen, Peterborough, Sheffield, and York, were among the eight stores.

The announcement had no effect on the Liverpool ONE store.