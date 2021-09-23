Jobs and training to become a butcher are available now, with a variety of rewards.

A recruitment drive is underway across the North of England, and you might enjoy a bright future as a butcher with a choice of employee benefits.

As Lancashire-based family business James Hall & Co continues to build its chain of Graham Eyes Butchers counters, job opportunities are now available in and around Merseyside.

James Hall & Co, which was founded in 1863, is a main distributor for more than 600 Spar stores across the North, with butchers counters in many of them.

Thanks to James Hall & Co’s range of roles and a butchery apprenticeships program, full and part-time possibilities are currently available for skilled butchers and other counter employees, as well as anyone seeking for a new career path as a trainee.

Locally, the firm is planning to open a new Graham Eyes Butchers unit in its Ormskirk Spar shop, which will create job possibilities for a manager, a butcher, and kitchen workers.

There’s also a butcher vacancy at Graham Eyes Butchers on Roe Lane in Southport, as well as a slew of additional openings in Lancashire, Greater Manchester, Cumbria, Yorkshire, and County Durham.

‘Each and every employee is valued.’

James Hall & Co not only strives to serve clients with high-quality food, but also to develop a team of dedicated employees who are critical to the company’s continued growth and success.

James Hall & Co strives to “restore the art of mastery of the butchery, while insuring the future of the profession for future generations” by helping to equip young butchers with the essential skills and knowledge for the industry through its butchery apprenticeships.

Russell Wheildon, a butchery manager at James Hall & Co’s Graham Eyes Butchers brand, said: “Starting an apprenticeship plan is excellent because you don’t need any experience, just a passion to achieve, and as a butcher passing on your expertise is highly satisfying.”

“When you know you’ve provided exceptional quality and service, client praise is also great. As one would expect from a huge corporation, there are several benefits and employment stability.

