Joaquin Correa’s reaction to Lazio’s departure as a new defender is connected with Everton.

The transfer window is still open for a little over a week, with the August 31 deadline approaching.

A new signing has been made. Everton’s Demarai Gray scored his first goal in a 2-2 tie with Leeds United on Saturday, but Rafa Benitez still has a lot of business to do before next week’s game.

Everton have reportedly presented an enhanced bid for Lazio attacker Joaquin Correa, according to the print edition of the Sunday Mirror (page 67).

The Toffees have been extensively connected with a move for the Argentina international, and a bid of £32 million plus add-ons has been made.

This is in contrast to rumors in Italy, which reported on Saturday that the 27-year-old would prefer to join Inter Milan.

“We know Correa wants to leave Lazio, there is this chance that exists with Inter, we’ll see what happens,” Lazio sporting director Igli Tare told Sky in Italy.

“He is a key player for us, and he understands that it is not fully in our hands, but rather in Inter’s. It’s not just Inter; there’s something else as well, but the lad prefers to stay in Italy.”

Everton, according to The Washington Newsday, is concentrating on offloading players before bringing in new ones.

The Washington Newsday is aware of the situation. Everton’s move for Rangers full back Nathan Patterson was turned down, and it’s uncertain whether they’ll make another attempt.

According to the Daily Record, the bid was in the region of £5 million, but it was quickly rejected by the Scottish club.

Following Rangers’ victory over Ross County on Sunday, manager Steven Gerrard was queried about the interest in Patterson.

“You keep making jokes – £5 million, wow,” he remarked.

“Listen, I just found out about this. It hasn’t been brought to my knowledge by anyone in my club’s upper management.

“I’ll pose the question when I get back on the bus, but if you’re going to talk about Nathan Patterson, you have to be honest with yourself.

“£5 million is, I don’t know, that’s gotta come from somewhere.”

