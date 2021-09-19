Jimmy Greaves made jokes about Merseyside visits, but he would be missed by Everton, Liverpool, and Tranmere fans.

While Jimmy Greaves spent the majority of his illustrious playing career with Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, his death is a tragedy for all of English football, especially Merseyside.

Danny Kelly, a Spurs supporter and broadcaster, wrote on Twitter, “Farewell then Jimmy, the greatest English striker, and my idol.”

“When I was a kid, I adored him so much that my father woke me up in the middle of the night to inform me that he’d been transferred; he didn’t want me to find out at school.

“A beautiful man who, along with Bobby/Georgie/Beatles, established the working-class hero archetype.

“So many fans from other clubs, just regular football fans, have sent their condolences and fond memories of Jimmy.

“He wasn’t a Spurs player. He’s also a Chelsea legend. And his England goals, as well as those of Saint and Greavsie, demonstrated that he belonged to everyone.”

Indeed, wise words.

The loss of the 81-year-old will be felt in every region of the country that is enthusiastic about football – and nothing in the country compares to Merseyside on that score.

“Deeply heartbroken to learn of the passing of the great Jimmy Greaves,” Liverpool’s all-time leading goalscorer Ian Rush tweeted. What a player and one of the game’s best goal scorers – a true legend! Jim, rest in peace.”

“Terribly terrible news that Jimmy Greaves has died,” remarked Gary Lineker, a former Everton striker who, like Greaves, became an idol at White Hart Lane. Possibly the best striker that our country has ever produced.

“A truly brilliant footballer who was equally at ease in the box as he was on it. A dynamic, intelligent, humorous, and warm individual. The sport’s colossus.”

Jimmy, unfortunately, has not been in good health for a long time.

We were unable to hear his famous old London accent – so unique on our television screens for many years – after he suffered a serious stroke in May 2015, as he was no longer able to talk.

Greaves, on the other hand, led the tributes when his good friend and long-time co-host Ian St John passed away in March of this year, with a touching remark that read: “I shall miss.”

