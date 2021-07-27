Jerry the horse, a bar fight rescue, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and the inside story on Asmir Begovic’s transfer to Everton

After joining Everton, Asmir Begovic probably didn’t expect to share the spotlight with a horse.

But that’s exactly what happened when his wife, Nicolle, made a stunning announcement about the move!

The new goalkeeper’s partner honored the occasion by posting a video of herself riding Jerry the horse, who was dressed in blue saddle cloths and white bandages with a club scarf wrapped over him, in the new Everton uniform.

The addition of Z-Cars over the top added a touch of luxury, and the film was well received by enthusiasts.

“Asmir is a pretty pleasant, chilled guy,” Nicolle, an international dressage rider, told The Washington Newsday exclusively.

“When I first told him about the idea, he thought it was nice, but when his phone went crazy, he actually exclaimed, ‘I feel like I’m receiving more comments about your horse than my deal!’

“It made us chuckle because Asmir was getting tweets about the horse, like ‘How’s the horse?’ and ‘Can I meet the horse?’” says the author.

Begovic, who signed a 12-month deal last week, was the penalty hero in the Florida Cup on Monday, but Jerry the horse has also made headlines courtesy to Nicolle’s wonderful video.

“The response has been overwhelmingly positive,” she says. “I had no idea I’d get such a positive response. I had more social media traffic in a 24-hour period than I’d ever had before; it was incredible!”

Nicolle had her first epiphany while waiting for Begovic to complete his free transfer paperwork.

“I accompanied Asmir to Liverpool prior to his signing.

“I spent a lot of time waiting for Asmir, which meant I spent a lot of time thinking. It’s a strange thing, but I think most equestrians see themselves riding on the pristine green, green football pitches!”

Nicolle had been thinking about how great it would be to ride on the turf, but it wasn’t until she saw an Everton scarf that the video began to take shape in her head.

“Before we could execute any of the signings, we had some time to kill, so we went to the club shop at Goodison Park.

“We were on our way to grab some.”

