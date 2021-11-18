Jeremy Corbyn is pursuing legal action against a Tory councillor who mocked the terrorist incident in Liverpool.

Paul Nickerson, a Conservative councillor in East Riding, Yorkshire, tweeted the tweet, which featured a photo of the taxi on fire after the explosion outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday.

However, a photo of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn had been overlaid over the scene, making him appear to be going towards the car’s flaming wreckage.

Mr Corbyn said he had spoken with his lawyers after Cllr Nickerson apologized for the post.

“My solicitor has been alerted, and we are taking legal action,” Mr Corbyn stated, according to HullLive.

Cllr Nickerson, who was suspended from the East Riding Conservatives yesterday pending an investigation but is still a Minster and Woodmansey ward member, refuses to comment.

It comes after the councillor apologised to Islington North MP for the Tweet, which he said was posted when his account was hacked.

It included a doctored photo of Mr Corbyn holding a Remembrance Sunday wreath outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital, entitled “Unsurprisingly.”

In his response to Mr Corbyn, Cllr Nickerson stated that he accepted full responsibility for the Tweet and the grief it caused, and that it was posted by others.

He also acknowledged that the Tweet had offended people in Liverpool, both because of the attack and because of the city’s reverence for the former Labour leader.

After receiving reaction, Cllr Nickerson deleted the Tweet and deactivated his Twitter account.

He did not attend the full East Riding Council meeting today.

The Tweet was seen as “appalling” by Beverley and Holderness Labour Chair Steve Gallant, while East Riding Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Cllr Denis Healy asked for Cllr Nickerson to quit.

Following Cllr Nickerson’s suspension from the organization, Conservative and East Riding Council leader Cllr Jonathan Owen declared that insulting communications from members, regardless of their purpose, would not be accepted.

He went on to say that an investigation was ongoing and that residents expected councillors to act responsibly at all times.

“All persons in public life, whatever of politics, should be,” Cllr Owen remarked.

