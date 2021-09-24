Jenny Ryan’s ‘dream comes true’ as she confirms a position on another episode on The Chase.

Jenny Ryan of The Chase has revealed that her childhood ambition of appearing on another TV show has come true.

The Vixen has become a teatime mainstay, with fans tuning in to watch her outstanding general knowledge skills on the renowned ITV gameshow.

And with an appearance on Catch, the 39-year-old has confirmed she will be moving to Saturday prime-time.

Curious to see how David @Baddiel, Jenny @jenlion, and Hollie @HollieA2012 do at Catching Phrases, ITV revealed on Twitter.

“Believe us, this is certainly an episode not to be missed!” the post continued.

“A childhood dream come true for me!” Jenny Ryan retweeted the post on her page.

The Vixen will come on the show to raise money for The Trusell Trust, a foodbank that helps individuals in need in the United Kingdom.

She’ll be competing against celebrities David Baddiel and Hollie Arnold, and fans have expressed their delight at the prospect of seeing her on the show.

“Oh wow, I can’t wait for this!” Kloe wrote.

Sue continued, “I’m really looking forward to seeing you, Jenny.”

“What is there not to like?” Ash wondered. On my second favorite quiz show, my favorite chaser”

“I AM EXCITED!” exclaimed Jodie.

Jenny Ryan has appeared on The Chase on a regular basis since joining the show in 2019.