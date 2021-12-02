Jenny and Lee from Gogglebox travel to London with a lover they haven’t seen in a long time.

Jenny and Lee from Gogglebox have shared a rare photo of Lee’s partner Steve.

They took a vacation to London and posed outside of British icons including Buckingham Palace and the London Eye, which they subsequently published on Instagram.

They were all wearing huge jackets, scarves, and caps to keep warm in the cold UK weather.

Jenny seems unrecognisable in the latest picture, which has Gogglebox fans in astonishment.

They smiled at the camera as they drew down their facial covers, as though they were having a good time.

The caption on the post read: “That was London, chilly, wet, and windy, but with fantastic food and drink. It was fantastic.” Instagram users were overjoyed that they had had a good time and hurried to the comment area.

As one user put it: “Steve is bravely battling the cold after spending so much time in the heat in Cyprus. It’s wonderful to see you all together once more. I adore you two.” “It’s heartwarming how you all get along,” Susan said. Another person commented: “I like how both of you mention Jenny! I’d love to have pals like you!” Lee has been married to Steve Mail for 26 years, however Steve lives in Cyprus and was separated from Lee for six months in March 2020 due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Lee travelled out to Cyprus to spend some time with his beloved in the heat in August, and the two finally reconciled.

Steve moved back in with Lee for a bit in October.