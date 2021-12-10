Javier Mascherano, a former Liverpool player, has landed his first managerial position.

Former Liverpool midfielder Javier Mascherano will take command of Argentina’s Under-20s next season, marking his first foray into coaching.

When Argentina reached the World Cup final in 2014, Mascherano played over 100 times for his country and was named one of the tournament’s best performers.

After three years at Anfield, the 37-year-old immediately established himself as one of the top midfielders in the Premier League, making 139 games for the Reds before joining Barcelona in 2010.

After Liverpool fell to AC Milan in the Champions League final in Athens in 2007, Mascherano had a taste of what it was like to play in the final.

After pressing through a move to the Spanish giants, the tough midfielder didn’t depart Anfield on the best of terms, but he later made amends by giving Liverpool fans a shout out.

When questioned on TV after helping Barcelona defeat Manchester United in the Champions League final at Wembley in 2011, Mascherano declared the victory was for the Liverpool fans.