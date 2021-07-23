Jarrod Bowen was ‘signed’ by us for Liverpool, and the results show a transfer dilemma.

Jarrod Bowen of West Ham United has been linked with a move to Liverpool, with the Reds’ transfer activities ramping up ahead of the new season.

Bowen is said to be on Klopp’s shortlist of players to bring to Anfield, according to The Washington Newsday.

The 24-year-old has Premier League experience and was a key figure in West Ham’s historic 2021/22 season, scoring five goals and providing eight assists as the Hammers won an automatic Europa League qualifying position for the first time in club history.

With current Reds Xhedran Shaqiri, Harry Wilson, and Divock Origi all linked with moves away from Anfield this summer, a deal for Bowen would necessitate some severe roster pruning. Some have already left the club, with Marko Grujic and Taiwo Awoniyi both leaving for permanent moves worth a combined £17 million.

Bowen’s work ethic, intelligence when not in possession, and ability to create chances in wide positions make him a perfect Jurgen Klopp kind of player. So, what would happen if Bowen signed with Liverpool?

To discover out, we ran a simulation with Bowen and new recruit Ibrahima Konate in the Liverpool team for the upcoming season, and this is what happened.

We used the Football Manager 2021 editor to construct this scenario, and we set Bowen to join Liverpool on July 1st, 2021.

Take a look at the in-game profile of the former Hull City footballer on FM21.

Bowen struggled to break into Liverpool’s first team, making 38 appearances in total, 27 of which were as a substitute.

On paper, he made a solid impact to the team in his first season on Merseyside, scoring eight goals and registering five assists.

Bowen, on the other hand, only started seven Premier League games, scoring four goals and assisting four times, with nearly half of his goals coming in the FA Cup.

The former Hull City midfielder also didn’t start a single Champions League match, coming in as a substitute seven times.

However, the 24-year-old proved a good fit for Klopp’s defense. The winger averaged 7.5 kilometers per minute, which was higher than Sadio Mane’s (7.4 per 90),. “The summary has come to an end.”