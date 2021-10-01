Jamie Redknapp discusses why Curtis Jones, a Liverpool midfielder, is now getting noticed.

The midfielder got his name on the books for the first time this season as he put Liverpool ahead against Brentford in the Premier League with a powerful drive that deflected into the net.

However, eight minutes from time, Brentford replacement Yoane Wissa scored from close range to secure a thrilling 3-3 draw for the hosts.

He also shone in Liverpool’s Champions League match against Porto, as his parried shot set up Mohamed Salah for the game-winning goal.

And his performances have piqued Redknapp’s interest, who said on Sky Sports’ Essential Football Podcast: “I’m a huge fan of Curtis Jones.” I admire how he plays, how he scores goals, how he has a lot of enthusiasm and how hard he works for the club.

“I’m sure, like many players, his nose was pulled out of joint a little bit when Harvey Elliot started against him, and he probably thought with Gini Wijnaldum saying ‘this is a big opportunity for me,’ so he’s had to wait.

“However, someone getting hurt has provided him with a chance, which he has gladly accepted. In midweek, he was excellent, and he scored against Brentford.

“I believe that in football, especially in midfield, sometimes recognition comes only when you score goals. You can have a great game, but no one talks about it in the press, and you don’t hear much about someone’s performance. On the other hand, you might have a game where you don’t play really well but score, and everyone is talking about you, which boosts your confidence.

“And I can see that Liverpool has some extremely good young players coming through with Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliot when he returns. Harvey was obviously bought from Fulham, but Curtis is a local lad, which is always appealing to Liverpool supporters, so I’m extremely delighted with the players, and the choices they have right now are fantastic.”

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool's manager, lauded Jones after the academy graduate put up a strong display.