Jamie Carragher responded to Gini Wijnaldum’s comments about Liverpool’s exit by saying, “This is not right.”

After five years at Anfield, Wijnaldum left to join Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent earlier this summer.

For months, there had been conjecture over whether Wijnaldum would sign new contract terms to stay on Merseyside.

Wijnaldum’s Liverpool career came to an end after 237 games and four major championships.

During his final two seasons, Wijnaldum said that he “didn’t feel love” from a segment of the fan base.

Wijnaldum told The Times, “Every day in training and in the game, I gave all.”

“Liverpool was a huge part of my life. There were times when I didn’t feel loved or valued in that environment.

“Not by my teammates, not by the Melwood staff. I knew they all adored me, and I knew they adored me. It wasn’t from that direction, but rather from the opposite.

“There was a time when I didn’t believe I was loved. I’ve experienced it a few times in the last two seasons.

“The media did not assist. There was a rumour that I didn’t take the [Liverpool] offer because I wanted more money, and the supporters saw that as, “OK, he didn’t get the offer, so he doesn’t try his hardest to win games.” Everything seemed to be working against me.

“At times, I thought to myself, ‘Wow, me again?’”

Carragher, on the other hand, retorted to Wijnaldum’s comments, claiming that what he says “is not right.”

“I adore Gini, but this is not right, social media is a circus, and every club has clowns,” Carragher stated on Twitter.

“Turn off your notifications, and if it’s really annoying you, uninstall the app!”

“He demanded more money, and the club refused, but that’s football!”