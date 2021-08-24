Jamie Carragher predicts Liverpool and Man City will win the Premier League if Harry Kane moves there.

If Manchester City completes the transfer of Harry Kane from Tottenham, Jamie Carragher feels they would have an advantage over both Chelsea and Liverpool in the Premier League title fight.

Kane wants to leave North London in search of trophies, and City is rumored to be interested in acquiring his services.

Kane officially revealed to being open to a transfer while speaking to Gary Neville on The Overlap in May, claiming he would hold conversations with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy about his future.

The striker was absent from Tottenham’s season-opening match against Manchester City, with new manager Nuno Espirito Santo citing a lack of pre-season as the reason for his absence.

He was back in the Spurs team for the 1-0 win over Wolves on Sunday, coming on as a second-half substitute.

City are said to be refusing to give up their search for a striker, with Kane considered as the missing piece in Pep Guardiola’s side by many in the game.

Spurs, on the other hand, are prepared to dig in their heels and try to outbid City for the England captain, with Levy expected to demand at least £150 million for him.

Last season, Liverpool ended 17 points behind winners City, but have won two of their first two Premier League games this season.

While Carragher feels Virgil van Dijk’s return would strengthen Liverpool this season, he also believes City will be “very difficult to stop” if they sign Kane.

“Virgil van Dijk is one of the best players in the Premier League,” he said on Monday Night Football on Sky Sports. “You think of [Mohamed] Salah, [Kevin] De Bruyne, Kane, five or six players who are considered as the best, so he will make a major difference,” he said.

“Keep in mind that Liverpool finished third last season despite having no centre-backs, so it was a fantastic achievement in the end.

“Man City are Man City, and Liverpool are the only team to have broken their four- or five-year winning streak.”

“It will take a lot to achieve that again and it,” he continued.

