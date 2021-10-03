Jamie Carragher on Mohamed Salah’s new Liverpool wage: “I think he wants.”

Liverpool tied 2-2 with Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday evening, with Mohamed Salah scoring both goals.

It was a game of two halves, and the Egyptian was on the scoresheet again on 76 minutes, putting the Reds up 2-1, until Kevin De Bruyne equalized minutes later.

Salah’s goal was his sixth Premier League goal of the season, and he’s scored in six of Liverpool’s seven games so far; the only time he hasn’t scored is against Burnley at Anfield.

He’s also doing well in Europe, scoring in both of Liverpool’s Champions League group stage games against AC Milan and Porto.

Salah’s brilliant form and contract issue were addressed on Sky Sports prior to kick-off, as contract talks between the player’s representation and the club are still ongoing.

Carragher told Sky Sports, “When has he ever not been on fire, this man, he’s an absolute superstar right now, you could say he’s the best player in the Premier League right now with the form he’s in.”

“He’s been explosive, and he was almost let down by the rest of the legendary front three at times last season, but he’s never, ever lost those standards.

“At this point, with fewer than two years remaining on his contract, it’s unimaginable that he won’t be playing for Liverpool in the next 18 months. I believe he’s after Kevin De Bruyne’s money.”

De Bruyne is now City’s best paid player, according to Spotrac, with a reported weekly wage of £400,000.

That’s £100,000 more than what Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling, both on £300,000 a week, are supposed to earn.

Salah is the lone player who has yet to sign a new contract, despite Liverpool announcing a slew of new deals for their best players throughout the summer.

Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, and Andy Robertson have all committed to the club in the long term.

Fans, on the other hand, are hoping that the 29-year-old would put pen to paper and extend his tenure at Anfield.