Jamie Carragher names a player he’d ‘love’ to see Liverpool sign.

Liverpool midfielder Jamie Carragher has stated that he would ‘love to see’ England international Jude Bellingham join the club.

Carragher admitted that Erling Haaland, a teammate at Borussia Dortmund, will be ‘too pricey’ for Jurgen Klopp, but believes that the Bundesliga club’s elimination from the Champions League puts both starlets’ futures in jeopardy.

Liverpool had been linked with a deal for Bellingham, an 18-year-old midfielder who played the entire 90 minutes in Dortmund’s 3-1 defeat to Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday.

Carragher predicted a ‘knock-on impact’ for the German club’s transfer operations as a result of the result.

“[Dortmund] had no Haaland tonight, he was out, so maybe that’s the last time we’ll see Haaland in a Dortmund shirt in terms of the Champions League, because he won’t be happy, will he?” he told Impression Sessions.

I’m simply wondering what the fallout will be for Jude Bellingham. To be honest, I don’t think Liverpool will be in the fight for Haaland because he’ll be too expensive.

“I’d love to see Jude Bellingham join Liverpool.”

According to a report in the Daily Star in September, Jurgen Klopp has made the teenager his top summer target and is willing to spend up to £80 million to recruit him.

While Liverpool has long admired Bellingham, any suggestion of a transfer is premature, according to The Washington Newsday at the time.

Bellingham has played in the Champions League five times this season, scoring once.