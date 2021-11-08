Jamie Carragher is perplexed by a Liverpool move that he ‘cannot comprehend.’

After being caught out during Liverpool’s 3-2 defeat to West Ham United on Sunday, Jamie Carragher has questioned the club’s decision to keep playing a high defensive line.

The Hammers not only targeted the Reds from set-pieces, but also caught Jurgen Klopp’s side off guard throughout the game, scoring their second goal of the afternoon on the counter-attack.

As David Moyes’ team raced forward, Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk chose to stay high up the pitch, which backfired when Pablo Fornals avoided the offside trap and shot past Alisson.

Carragher believes it is time for a bit more flexibility in Liverpool’s approach, despite the club’s choice to stick with it.

“That’s something Liverpool has done for a while, and I can’t quite wrap my brain around it because I’m in that position.” The defensive record, on the other hand, is amazing,” the former Reds defender told Sky Sports.

“I really don’t know what you gain by holding the high line when you’re in those scenarios.”

“Yes, Matip has moved closer to the ball, but van Dijk has maintained a line. “There are only two things that can happen there: either they get caught offside or they sprint through on goal,” Carragher continued.

“In some ways, that’s not a fair fight for me.” I’m thinking I’d rather turn around and go back. What are the benefits of having an offside? Nothing.

“All we have to do is get the ball 60 yards from goal or they’ll run through our goalkeeper.”

“Liverpool does it a lot, and at least once a game, the opponent will run through at the goalkeeper.”