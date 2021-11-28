Jamie Carragher disagrees with Roy Keane on Ralf Rangnick’s appointment at Manchester United.

The predicted appointment of Ralf Rangnick as Manchester United’s temporary manager has been a hot subject in recent days.

Following the resignation of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Mauricio Pochettino, the manager of PSG, emerged as the leader for the United post, having previously been connected with the position at Old Trafford.

Ralf Rangnick, who has created a name for himself coaching in Germany and is currently the manager of sports and development at Lokomotiv Moscow, appears to be on the verge of joining the Red Devils on an interim basis.

United intend to have a permanent manager in place by the end of the current season, with Rangnick slated to stay at the club for two years as a consultant.

In response to the impending arrival of the former RB Leipzig coach, Keane said that appointing an interim coach to temporarily steady the ship is far from ideal for Liverpool’s rivals.

“First and foremost, it was disheartening for Ole to finish on such a low note after going through such a trying period.

“Watford’s effort and result were both very terrible,” he told Sky Sports.

“Obviously, I’ve argued with Jamie about a manager getting enough time, and Ole did receive enough time, but the results and performances over the last several months have been terrible.”

“So, after the Watford game, there was no real surprise, but the club now needs to reorganize, get someone in, and get the deal done.”

“This temporary business until the end of the season isn’t ideal, but it is what it is, and they have to get on with it.”

“However, when I consider the players’ recent performances, they’re nothing near good enough for Man United, but the manager paid the price.”

In the meanwhile, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher, like Jurgen Klopp, believes United will benefit from Rangnick’s experience.

The 43-year-old feels his impending move to Old Trafford will help the club secure Champions League football next season.

“I believe the appointment of who it appears they are going.”

