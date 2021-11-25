Jamie Carragher criticizes Kylian Mbappe’s work rate and suggests two Liverpool players to emulate.

Jamie Carragher has expressed his displeasure with Kylian Mbappe’s work rate, urging the Paris Saint-Germain forward to emulate Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Mbappe is without a doubt one of the most skilled players in the world, and despite his youth, he has already accomplished an incredible amount, including winning the World Cup with France in 2018.

He is now part of an amazing attacking formation at club level, with Lionel Messi and Neymar attacking on each side of him.

While each member of that triumvirate is a world-class player in their own right, none is renowned for their defensive ability, leaving PSG unbalanced against some of the best opposition in European football.

PSG were defeated 2-1 by Manchester City on Wednesday night, demonstrating this. Despite the fact that Mbappe gave the visitors the lead at the Etihad Stadium, City dominated for extended periods and won deservedly thanks to goals from Sterling and Gabriel Jesus.

Carragher criticized the Frenchman’s effort rate after the game on CBS Sports and suggested him to look to Salah and Mane for inspiration.

“I get upset seeing it [PSG’s approach], especially Mbappe,” the former Liverpool defender stated. “And I’ll tell you why,” says the narrator.

“I can almost understand Messi to some extent – he’s 34, and he needs to save himself for specific occasions.” I’m still not convinced you’ll be able to carry him. Not to mention the fact that Barcelona hasn’t won the Champions League in a long time.

“However, Mbappe is 22 years old. Against a top-ranked Man City club, he should be rushing back and assisting his teammates.

“This walking around the pitch stuff isn’t for me, and when I see Salah and Mane racing around for Liverpool, I see [Kevin] De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, and Raheem Sterling doing the same.” Bayern Munich’s Thomas Muller and [Robert] Lewandowski.

“I just can’t accept that they don’t work for the team, no matter how excellent they are.” “It’s because of those days of carrying.” “The summary comes to an end.”