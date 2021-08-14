Jamie Carragher claims ‘massive’ Liverpool contracts and announces his decision on Harry Kane’s transfer.

Securing over £200 million in talent could never be considered anything less than a successful summer for Liverpool.

However, because the players were already on the Anfield books, there hasn’t been the same sense of excitement among fans as there would have been if they were fresh arrivals.

Virgil van Dijk joined Alisson Becker, Fabinho, and Trent Alexander-Arnold in pledging his long-term future to the Reds on Friday.

Liverpool have also signed new contracts for youngster Harvey Elliott and goalkeeping combination Caoimhin Kelleher and Adrian, with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Andy Robertson, and Jordan Henderson expected to follow suit.

It’s part of Liverpool’s goal to keep the core of their group together, with a number of players approaching the end of their contracts.

With a “important” Liverpool claim, Jurgen Klopp breaks the quiet on Jordan Henderson’s future.

Jamie Carragher, a former Reds defender, believes that such a strategy should not be overlooked.

“It’s far more crucial to sign those individuals to long-term contracts than it is to bring in new players,” he argues. “You never know if someone is going to adjust when you bring them in. With the players already present, there are no such concerns.

“It is critical that you retain your top players.”

“Supporters have to now start wrapping their heads around the notion that when players get new contracts, the amounts involved are huge,” Carragher said in an interview with The Washington Newsday. Over a four-year period, they’re virtually like transfer fees.

“Their wages are a massive expense for the club, especially if you have seven or eight players around the top figure since they have been so successful and are some of the best players in the Premier League and Europe,” he says.

“I understand that some people don’t want to hear that, but it’s the truth.

“I’m not sure who Liverpool could bring in right now who is better than Salah, Mane, Van Dijk, Fabinho, Alisson, Trent, and all the other players we’re hoping to negotiate longer-term contracts with.

“Liverpool will undoubtedly want to sign guys who can develop into players of that caliber over time. As a result, it’s critical that the players are restrained.”

Liverpool's only summer acquisition, a £36 million centre-back.