James Milner has equaled Steven Gerrard’s goal-scoring record for Liverpool.

For the second time this season, James Milner was faced with replacing Trent Alexander-shoes, Arnold’s and he did not disappoint.

As Liverpool strolled through Porto 5-1 in the Champions League, the 35-year-old began at right-back in place of the injured Alexander-Arnold.

Milner assisted Sadio Mane’s goal just before the break with an inch-perfect pass that escaped the hosts’ defence. The Reds were 2-0 up at halftime.

Despite the fact that Milner was replaced on 66 minutes by Joe Gomez, Liverpool fans were impressed with his performance as he once again provided in the Champions League.

James Milner has the most assists in the UEFA Champions League for Liverpool (excluding qualifications), according to Opta.

He’s currently tied for 12th place with Steven Gerrard, the club’s former captain and legend.

In 2017/18, Milner also set a new record for most Champions League assists in a single season.

Here’s what Reds fans had to say about him before, during, and after the game:

Former Red Peter Crouch spoke to BT Sport at halftime about Mane’s goal, saying: “They were much the dominating side and again Curtis Jones set the move up and James Milner grabbed it, beautiful ball again from Milner.”

“I’m not sure what the goalkeeper did, but he just put his hands behind his back and took his gaze away from the ball, and Mane is in the right spot.”

With Alexander-Arnold expected to miss the match against Manchester City this weekend, Klopp will have to make a decision between Milner and Gomez.

The former England international has clearly staked his claim after his performances against Porto and Crystal Palace a few weeks ago.