ITV’s I’m A Celebrity has been blasted by viewers who were perplexed by Richard Madeley’s ‘ridiculous’ interview.

Fans of I’m A Celebrity were taken aback when Richard Madeley spoke out about his departure from the show.

Earlier this week, the experienced broadcaster was forced to leave the latest season of the popular ITV show.

Following a trial, Richard was forced to leave the show’s Covid bubble to obtain treatment at a hospital.

Ant and Dec interviewed him in the studio, and he described how he is currently feeling fit and healthy.

“I feel as fit as a fiddle and I am fit as a fiddle,” he said. And if it weren’t for Covid, I’d still be back there eating rice and beans.

“I had no choice but to go… it’s a Covid issue.” Isn’t it still biting our arses? What occurred was that I had a strange little turn in the middle of the morning.” “ITV is really amazing with duty of care,” he continued. They were adamant in their beliefs. ‘No, we need to make sure you’re okay,’ they said. ‘But I’m fine,’ I said.” ‘We have to double-check,’ they said. So I went to the local hospital – I was only there for about an hour and a half – and I was thoroughly examined and given a clean bill of health; I’m perfectly well. I’m perfectly OK, regardless of what you may have read.” Fans of the show on Twitter, on the other hand, were perplexed as to how Richard was permitted to be questioned in the studio with Ant and Dec.

As one commenter put it: "Why couldn't Richard get tested and, if the results were negative, return to camp? Why is he allowed to see Ant and Dec, who must be trapped in the bubble as well?" Another person added: "Why is he permitted to view and interact with Ant and Dec? Have they put him in a strange see-through plastic cage? A third remarked: "So, Richard Madeley is not permitted to return to the Castle due to the "strict COVID bubble," but he is permitted to sit opposite Ant and Dec for an interview, the same Ant and Dec who go into the camp at the end of each show. Quite Odd"