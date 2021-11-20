ITV’s I’m A Celebrity has announced a major adjustment ahead of the new season.

Tomorrow is the premiere of the new season of I’m a Celebrity.

The popular ITV show is returning to Wales, with ten new celebrities competing for the title of King or Queen of the Castle.

The show’s producers have acknowledged a slew of modifications for this season in order to make the competition “far tougher” for the candidates.

Danny Miller of ITV’s Emmerdale has left the program ahead of his appearance on I’m A Celebrity.

The camp will be split in half at first, with celebrities competing in a Turrets of Terror competition to see who will stay in the main camp and who will be sent to the bleak Clink.

Celebrities sentenced to The Clink will be forced to sleep on the floor in the dark, according to the show’s Creative Director, and the drastic alteration will alter the season’s dynamic.

“Life will be lot tougher for the celebs who end up in The Clink,” Tom Gould warned.

“This is the most significant alteration for us, and it will alter the series’ dynamic at the start.”

“Obviously, as a group coming into the castle last year, they were ten celebrities all together from the start, whereas this time, we’ve done it before in Australia, and we’ve got these two groups, and that does change the dynamic and has an affect throughout the first few episodes.”

“This could suggest that when they do get together, they do it swiftly, or it could mean that it has no effect.”

“It merely adds a distinct layer to their personal experience,” says the author.

Ant and Dec’s main presenting studio has not altered, although producers have remained tight-lipped about whether any late arrivals are expected.

“We did set out at the beginning to make it considerably tougher,” executive director Olly Nash said of the new series.

“They’re in for a longer period of time, and the trials are more severe.” Last year’s trials were relatively limited, but this year’s trials are much more comparable to the Australian series in terms of magnitude.

“Overall, there are more trials than we’ve ever had before, and I believe there are more trialists, more celebrities who participate in trials across the series than ever before.”

