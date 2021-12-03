ITV’s Celebrity Idol Danny Miller’s family tries to deliver a secret message by breaking show rules.

Danny Miller’s family is said to be in shambles. I’m a famous person… I have to get out of here! rules.

A plane carrying a giant banner with a message for Danny flew over the show set on Thursday morning.

‘Danny Miller 2 win #I’mACeleb luv Pufalump,’ read the message.

It’s thought that friends and family put together the flag that was flown over Gwrych Castle.

Contestants on the ITV show, on the other hand, are only allowed to receive messages from outside the set when they are handed letters or sweets by Ant and Dec, according to NorthWalesLive.

According to a program source, Danny Miller, who is currently the fourth favorite to win King of the Jungle, is unlikely to have heard the message because all of the participants are said to have been inside the castle when the jet flew past.

“It seems like the intention was to fly over the castle in the hopes that Danny or a contender would see it and pass on the message to bolster his morale,” a program source told the Mirror.

“It will also have flown over numerous North Wales communities, which will not help his prospects of becoming King Of The Jungle.”

