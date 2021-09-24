ITV’s Beat the Chasers will feature a Scouse dad who is “faster than Amazon Alexa.”

This weekend, a Scouse father will appear on ITV’s Beat the Chasers.

Gary Kemp, better known as Wild Humphrey – The Fact Master, will compete against six Chasers for a cash prize of £5000 on Saturday, September 25.

Gary, on the other hand, isn’t your typical contender; he has a unique ability to recall a memory from any date in under two seconds.

The 61-year-old can recall the names of all US presidents, all Christmas number ones, and Grand National champions for the past 95 years, as well as statistics faster than Google, Siri, or an Amazon Alexa.

Gary, who is originally from Kirkdale but now resides in Irby, Wirral, discovered his unusual talent when he was around eleven years old and set himself a goal to recite something about every day in April.

“As a child, I knew I was good at recalling things,” he told The Washington Newsday.

At school, I had to be cautious that I be labeled a freak. All I did was keep to myself.

“It helped me pass my examinations in school, and it came in handy in the workplace because I could stand up and deliver a presentation to 200 people about whatever subject we were working on.”

The Washington Newsday columnist has previously demonstrated his unusual aptitude in front of audiences, but on Beat the Chasers tomorrow, he will face his largest audience yet.

He’ll be up against Paul ‘The Sinnerman.’ Sinha, Mark ‘The Beast’ Lambert, Shaun ‘The Dark Destroyer’ Wallace, Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty, Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan, and Darragh ‘The Menace’ Ennis will compete for the top prize of $100,000.

Gary can be heard telling host Bradley Walsh about his remarkable gift in a preview of tomorrow’s episode, before pushing him to choose a date so he can exhibit his unique skill.

“8th January,” Bradley replies, and Gary responds, “8th January, Elvis Presley was born.” 1935. That is a proven fact.

“David Bowie and Shirley Bassey were also born.”

The Chasers and Bradley appear to be impressed as the audience applauds.