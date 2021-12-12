ITV I’m a famous person. Danny Miller’s opulent mansion and future plans beyond Emmerdale

On this year’s I’m a Celebrity, Danny Miller is braving the frigid temperatures of Gwrych Castle. I’m trying to get out of here.

Back home, where he lives with his wife, fiancee Steph Jones, and their son Albert, the 30-year-old is used to far cozier conditions.

The pair got engaged in January of this year, and their first kid was born on October 27.

Despite being informed they would not be able to conceive naturally, they originally revealed Steph’s pregnancy in May.

Danny’s 521,000 Instagram followers are frequently treated to photos of his daily life.

The couple’s home has a lot of flair, thanks to the black wooden beams that run throughout it.

A wood burning stove with an exposed brick fire place, wooden flooring, and a brown leather sofa can be found in the living area.

The kitchen, which is outfitted with cream cabinets and black marble countertops, maintains the rustic vibe.

Danny can be seen dancing about the kitchen with his infant in a bassinet in a video uploaded on Instagram.

The 30-year-old also enjoys spending time with his two dogs in his backyard garden.

Astroturf, brown paneled fencing, and exposed brick work adorn the backyard.

Danny announced last month that he would be leaving Emmerdale after 13 years as Aaron Dingle to seek other chances.

In a video shot after his final scenes on the serial aired this week, he appeared genuinely distressed.

“I’d like to think that I’m very, very far away from Aaron,” Danny told the Mirror. “That’s part of the reason why I wanted to do this show.”

“Unfortunately, I’ve left Emmerdale and have opted to embark on a new career path.”

“I’ve got my baby now, and I’m getting married next year, and it felt like the proper time to launch a new chapter in my life – god, my nerves are frayed because I haven’t told anyone!” he remarked.

I’m honestly quite upset about it. It has played a significant role in my life and has taught me a great deal. “The summary has come to an end.”