ITV Emmerdale viewers figure out who Chloe’s father is.

Emmerdale fans believe they know who Chloe’s father is, and it’s a guy from the past.

Sarah has been covertly visiting the’sister’ of her heart donor, who died in a car accident three years ago, for the past few months.

Despite Lydia’s warnings to cease meeting with Chloe, Sarah has continued to do so, accompanied by Sarah’s uncle Noah.

Chloe eventually said farewell to Sarah, but they were reunited a few weeks later.

Charity and her lover Mack were caught red-handed burgling Chloe’s home by Kerry, who works as a maid for Chloe’s family.

After learning that the family was wealthy, Charity and Mack resolved to conduct the crime, but Kerry pleaded with the two to stay away, warning them that they were dealing with dangerous individuals.

Fans, however, noticed Chloe’s surname, which is the same as that of a previous character.

Chloe’s full name is Chloe Harris, and admirers believe she is Pierce Harris’s daughter.

Pierce is Rhona Goskirk’s ex-husband, who was sentenced to five years in prison for raping her.

Two and a half years later, he returned to Emmerdale and murdered Rhona’s then-boyfriend Graham Foster.

Vanessa and her son Johnny were also kidnapped by Pierce.

Pierce is Chloe’s ‘dangerous’ family member, according to fans.

“It’s so evident now that Pierce is the one Kerry is working for!” Vinnie exclaimed.

We know Chloe’s father is in prison, as is Pierce; we also know Chloe’s mother is deceased, as is Pierce’s first wife Tess; and we know that both Pierce and Chloe have the surname Harris Boom!”

“Her father is a criminal who is in jail,” Westie tweeted. Pierce (Rhona’s ex) has a Harris surname, therefore I believe it’s him.” “Kerry needs to inform Charity who Chloe’s father is,” Ryan stated. Declan or Rhona’s ex-boyfriend, Pierce.” “Chloe’s last name is Harris,” Lee wrote. Is there a connection between you and Pierce?”