ITV After making ‘creepy’ comments, Chase Bradley Walsh is in hot water.

After today’s episode of The Chase, Bradley Walsh was in hot water.

On Thursday’s episode of the popular ITV gameshow, the 61-year-old host welcomed four new quizzers.

In order to earn a monetary prize, Lee, Phoebe, Gillian, and Jonathan pitted their wits against Paul Sinha.

The first person up was Charity Retail Manager Lee from Cheshire, but while he was describing his cash-builder, the presenter went off on a tangent to compliment Phoebe’s hair.

“You look like a mermaid, Phoebe,” he observed. You have a beautiful appearance. Your hair appears to be brittle.”

The presenter acknowledged that the remark was “odd,” but he brought up the history student again while the Chaser and Bradley were cramming band and song titles into the dialogue.

“Phoebe, you look like a Queen,” he continued after citing Take That and Tragedy.

“I’m just a little scared about you Bradley,” Paul Sinha joked, referring to the comments. You first referred to her as a mermaid, then as a Queen. Have you been watching Hans Christian Andersen on Netflix?

“No, I said Queen because it’s the name of a band,” Bradley said. Everyone else is doing band names, and I’m just doing mine. But look at Phoebe’s hair, and you’ll see what I mean.”

Phoebe thanked Bradley for his sentiments, but viewers on Twitter slammed the conversation in the comments.

@Mookstar10 “You look like a mermaid, Brad, and you’re keeping it creepy.”

@RikLivetweet: “Focus Brad, when it’s her turn, make weird comments about the female contestant.”

“All right, Creepy Uncle Bradley, let’s reel it in,” says @MissLionHeart.

“Brad is being a little peculiar tonight,” says @Television Live.

“I look more like a mermaid than Phoebe, plus I’m bald,” says @habbyhatter.

In the head-to-head, Phoebe chose the lower offer and advanced to the Final Chase, where she would compete for an overall prize of £12,000 alongside Lee and Gillian.

They took 20 strides forward, but The Sinnerman caught up to them with 11 seconds left, leaving them empty-handed.