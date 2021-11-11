ITV After Joan Collins’ appearance on This Morning, viewers said the same thing.

The Hollywood actress was promoting her new book on ITV’s flagship midday show.

My Unapologetic Diaries is the latest collection of frank diary writings from the 88-year-old great.

In her most recent memoirs, Joan takes aim at people like Boris Johnson, Andy Warhol, and a member of the Royal Family.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby interviewed her on today’s broadcast of This Morning, and she admitted that she will always express what she thinks.

Last year, after Phillip Schofield openly came out as gay, the actress stunned Good Morning Britain fans with comments she made during an interview with Piers Morgan.

“Have we not reached the point now where tolerance and acceptance are so widespread that making a public proclamation about your sexuality almost feels like, why are we still forcing people to go through this?” Piers wondered.

“That’s what I thought when I saw it,” Joan concurred, adding, “It’s what I thought when I saw it.” Why does he have to do that, I wondered? He appeared to be leading a happy life. He was openly gay to everyone he knew. Why does he want to inform everyone and, in a sense, confess? “Nowadays, we take it for granted that individuals are homosexual, lesbian, transgender, or whatever. It seems a little strange to make such a strong remark…” Fans of the show speculated on Twitter about the comments made during the interview, wondering if they had discussed it off-camera.

Heather expressed herself as follows: “After what she said about Phil, this seems odd. I’m curious if they ever discussed it.” “Joan Collins wonder if she’ll say anything to Phil that she’s always known,” another person tweeted. “This is the same Joan Collins who came on #GMB last year after the Oscars declaring she knew Phillip Schofield was gay,” @MissLionHeart added. “She also wondered why Phil chose to come out now when everyone has known for years,” Stephanie added.