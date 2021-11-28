‘It’s too much,’ Jurgen Klopp declares before the Liverpool derby.

Prior to Liverpool’s trip to Everton on Wednesday, Jurgen Klopp claimed that the Merseyside derby isn’t his ‘favourite game of the year.’

The Reds will arrive at Goodison Park in excellent form, having defeated Southampton 4-0 at Anfield on Saturday to go to within a point of leaders Chelsea.

Klopp was questioned after the Saints win if his team had momentum heading into the derby after winning their past three games in all competitions.

“It’s always a different game,” he explained to Sky Sports, “therefore I really don’t like the intensity of the game, it’s too much for me.”

“I enjoy physical football; I have no objections to it; we play it; other teams play it; nonetheless, in that game, players frequently overcompensate.”

“To be honest, I can’t say it’s my favorite game of the year because of that.”

“However, we have the opportunity to see Everton tomorrow; we will prepare for the game and aim to play a typical but enjoyable football match.”

Last season, the Toffees won at Anfield for the first time since 1999, but they haven’t beaten the Reds at Anfield since 2010.