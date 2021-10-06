‘It’s practically impossible,’ says a former Chelsea player about Liverpool hero Mohamed Salah.

Mario Melchiot, a former Chelsea defender, explains why Manchester City found it “nearly impossible” to stop Mohamed Salah from scoring his miraculous goal for Liverpool.

In the Reds’ thrilling 2-2 draw against the champions at Anfield on Sunday, Salah scored one of the best goals in Premier League history when he jinked his way past three players before shooting into the far corner.

It gave him nine goals in as many games this season, prompting suggestions that he is the best player in the world right now.

Salah continues to flourish under Jurgen Klopp, according to ex-Holland international Melchiot, who spent nine years playing in England.

“Being a left-footed player coming from the right, it’s practically hard to play one-on-one with him,” he remarked.

“He makes himself so unpredictable that you never know if he’ll shoot with his left or take you on outside, which is why defenders should double up on him.

“He’s gone in a fraction of a second. This is a time he anticipates, as well as what Klopp has planned for his striker. They only need one one-on-one scenario, and the opponents will be alarmed.

“Only a few players in the world can score goals at the top level like he did against Man City. It was unquestionably one of the finest goals in Premier League history.”

Melchiot also described how Salah’s approach has helped him rise to the top of the game in a blog post on his website.

“Salah is the epitome of what can be accomplished when you believe in yourself,” he remarked.

“Some might have doubted his skills when he was at Chelsea, but he went away and returned better, stronger, wiser, and even more dedicated to show us what he had in mind when he came to the UK.

“Seeing a player like this at the height of his game is fascinating because they can still surprise you, even when you realize how brilliant they are.

“This is a player who has been crucial to Liverpool’s success under Klopp, and there are few attacking players like him right now.”

