It’s not Tesco, Aldi, Lidl, or Sainsbury’s that will be the number one supermarket in 2021.

Morrisons, the supermarket behemoth, was named the winner of the Grocer Gold Awards 2021, the first time the store has received the coveted accolade since 2012.

The company was praised for its pandemic reaction, which included fast payments to suppliers, phone-based ‘doorstep delivery’ food kits to protect customers, and expanded online capacity.

Morrisons’ other successes, according to the judging panel, included the opening of six new stores and the extension of trials of a new format Market Kitchen concept amid positive sales.

Morrisons’ wholesale arm and integrated supply chain, which have continued to thrive, were also lauded.

“It’s a superbly run firm that has continuously done right for all its stakeholders, and enjoyed the rewards,” said Adam Leyland, editor-in-chief of The Grocer and chair of the judging panel.

Morrisons people director Clare Grainger said: “We acted quickly to play our full part in feeding the nation in a year unlike any other.

“Our 105,829 foodmakers and merchants rose to the occasion every day, serving millions of clients who rely on us every week.

“They transform into real-life superheroes, and I am very grateful to each and every one of them for their unwavering commitment over a particularly trying year.””