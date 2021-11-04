‘It’s incredible,’ Fernando Torres says of his private chats with Mohamed Salah at Liverpool.

Fernando Torres has said that he speaks with Mohamed Salah on a regular basis and believes that the Liverpool forward is the best player in the world right now.

So far this season, the Egyptian has been in outstanding form for the Reds, hitting 15 goals in 14 appearances across all competitions.

The forward has been crucial in Liverpool’s unbeaten start to the season, having scored in ten straight games.

Salah’s outstanding performance over the previous 12 months was recently recognized when he was named to the 30-man shortlist for this year’s Ballon d’Or.

Salah is joined by Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, and Kevin De Bruyne on the list.

However, there is no doubt in Torres’ mind that Salah is the best player in the world right now, and he acknowledges that the forward’s consistency over the last three years has astounded him.

“It’s a hundred percent.” When asked if Salah is the finest player in the world right now, Torres told Liverpoolfc.com, “I think not only this year, but the last two or three seasons have been amazing.”

“You usually talk about individual trophies for players when they win trophies at the same time, but in the last five or six years, I believe he has been one of the finest two or three players in the world.” The consistency is incredible.

“As you can see, he keeps breaking records and scoring goals.

“We talk occasionally, and I’m really delighted for him because I saw him when he first arrived to England – it was difficult at first, but he’s a great guy and a brilliant player, and he’s proving himself to the rest of the world.”

Torres was Salah’s Chelsea colleague and also spent time with Diogo Jota at Atletico Madrid, and as a former forward, he revealed that he enjoys watching the Reds’ attacking stars in action.

“I was really enjoying watching the games when Mane, Firmino, and Salah were up front scoring,” he remarked.

“Mo was a challenging teammate for me at Chelsea.

“The summary comes to an end.”