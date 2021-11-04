‘It’s difficult to say,’ admits Louis Saha, who previously played for Manchester United and Everton.

Louis Saha, an ex-Manchester United and Everton striker, has endorsed Liverpool to win the Premier League.

The Reds equaled their longest-ever unbeaten run of 25 games with a 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.

With Jurgen Klopp’s team proving their capacity to compete on numerous fronts after making five changes from the team that drew with Brighton last weekend, Saha was asked to make a title prediction.

Despite describing Liverpool’s 5-0 win over Manchester United last month as “punishment and pain,” the 43-year-old has backed the Reds to win the Premier League championship for the second time.

He stated to Gamblingdeals.com, “It’s tough to say, but Liverpool.”

“The style they play, the fact that they have the best striker, a fantastic strike force, and a very solid defensive base.” They’ve always been strong in the middle of the field.

“They obviously have the squad.” Outside of those two, it’s difficult to forecast when Man City is in form.

“I sincerely hope United, and to a lesser extent Chelsea, are able to contend. But, in my opinion, Liverpool is the best team in the world right now.” Mohamed Salah’s current form is one of the main reasons why Saha believes Liverpool can win the league.

So far this season, the 29-year-old has been a revelation in front of goal, netting 16 goals in 15 appearances across all competitions while also assisting six times.

Salah’s hat-trick against United last month gave him eleven goals in a row, prompting suggestions that the Egypt international is currently the best player in the world.

Despite playing a key role in Liverpool’s thrashing of his former club, Saha feels Salah “deserves” to win the Ballon d’OR.

“His game is one of my favorites. I appreciate him and wish him luck whether he plays for Liverpool or not,” the ex-France international added.

“When it comes to the Ballon d’Or, especially this year, some are claiming that Ronaldo and Messi aren’t the favorites like they used to be.” Anyone has a chance to win.

“If Mo Salah wins, he deserves it; the statistics speak for themselves.”

“I can back him because of his passion to the game and his consistency.”