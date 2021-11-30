‘It wasn’t working,’ Rafa Benitez says of Everton’s future after conversations with Farhad Moshiri.

Farhad Moshiri and the Everton board, according to Rafa Benitez, are aware that they must stop a cycle of hiring and firing managers.

Since joining the club in 2016, Moshiri has fired four managers, including Carlo Ancelotti, who abruptly resigned last summer.

Benitez took over from the Italian, but despite a promising start to the season, he is under increasing pressure ahead of the 239th Merseyside derby.

Everton has gone seven games without a win in the Premier League, but Benitez claims that recent discussions with Moshiri and the Goodison power brokers have convinced him that he will be given the time he needs to improve the team’s form and restructure the roster in future transfer windows.

In the last five years, the Blues have fired Roberto Martinez, Ronald Koeman, Sam Allardyce, and Marco Silva, but Benitez claims the club recognizes that dismissing managers early in their contracts is “not working.”

Moshiri’s thinking, according to Benitez, is centered on “stability.”

“I am in daily connection with the board and Mr Moshiri, so I have this impression that they realize they have been changing managers in the past – even altering the profile of the managers – and it hasn’t worked,” Benitez added.

“So they understand that we need stability and that it is critical for future change, so you can’t blame the owner for investing a lot of money.”

“It’s just that we need to make sure we do things correctly in the future, and the reason we can’t invest right now is because Premier League rules prevent us from doing so.”

“So ideally we can manage better, we can sell some players for a profit, and we can use that money towards improving the squad and making us stronger.”

“I believe they [the board]have realized through time that changing management and ways of doing things is neither right or helpful, and hopefully we can maintain this stability.”

Moshiri gave Koeman and Silva 18 months on the job before dismissing them, while Allardyce’s contract was cut short halfway through.

Benitez has been in charge of Everton for less than six months and feels Moshiri is aware of the situation. “The summary has come to an end.”