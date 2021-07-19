‘It was a huge error,’ Jose Enrique says, pleading with Liverpool to extend the star’s contract.

Allowing Jordan Henderson to leave Liverpool in the near future, according to Jose Enrique, would be a “big mistake.”

The former Red took to Instagram to respond to reports that the captain’s contract renewal talks with the club had stalled.

Despite the fact that his current contract does not expire until 2023, the captain’s future at Anfield is supposed to be in doubt, with PSG and Atletico Madrid said to be interested.

Enrique stated that Liverpool should be mindful of a situation resembling that of former midfielder Gini Wijnaldum.

Wijnaldum left Liverpool for Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer this summer, and his contract situation is reminiscent of that of former captain Steven Gerrard, who left the club in 2015 after declining a new contract to play abroad.

However, after leaving the club, the Liverpool icon claimed that he would have signed the contract if it had been offered to him earlier.

Jose Enrique is now hoping that history does not repeat itself.

Henderson was hailed as a “legend of the club” by the Spaniard, who stated he was still “playing at the greatest level.”

“I pray it doesn’t happen the same way it happened with Stevie G and Gini,” he wrote on Instagram.

“He is a club legend who continues to compete at the highest level. Players in their 32nd or 33rd year are still in their prime if they take care of themselves, which Hendo does 100 percent of the time.

“Let’s see what happens, but not renewing his contract will be a huge error, as it was with Gini and Stevie before.”