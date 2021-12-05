‘It looks unfair,’ says the national press in response to Divock Origi’s last-minute Liverpool victory over Wolves.

On Saturday afternoon, it was a throwback to the good old days for Liverpool, as Divock Origi came off the bench to score the game-winning goal in the 94th minute against Wolves.

As a number of chances were squandered at Wolves, it appeared as if Liverpool would be unable to profit from Chelsea’s defeat at West Ham, but Origi did what he does best with a last-gasp score.

Jurgen Klopp’s team momentarily led the Premier League after their fourth straight win, but they are still just a point behind Manchester City in what promises to be a title race for the ages.

The Reds are now widely viewed as a team capable of winning the Premier League this season, as evidenced by the national media’s reaction to their victory.

Divock Origi had been on the verge of scoring a game-changing goal, but waited until the right time to do it. On days like those, championships are won, and everyone in attendance knew it, especially those who jumped off the Liverpool bench and celebrated lavishly when Wolves’ resistance was eventually broken.

A match whose tenor climbed as the temperature dropped seemed destined to be remembered by Diogo Jota’s stunning miss before his teammate, finishing clinically four minutes into additional time, ensured there would be no regrets for a missed opportunity.

Lage’s team may certainly be regarded to have done admirably, given that Chelsea is the only other team to have held Liverpool to a single goal all season. But, at the end, they were stretched to their limits, and Klopp was rewarded for his foresight in substituting Origi for Jordan Henderson in the 68th minute, upping the ante even more.

The monsters of the mind have returned. Jurgen Klopp dashed onto the Molineux pitch after the final whistle, a whirlwind of arms and legs, where he sought out Divock Origi and grabbed him in his customary bear hug.

What was shaping up to be a squandered opportunity for Liverpool, with the typical majesty of their finishing missing, and Diogo Jota, in particular, guilty of a horrific miss against his former club, turned out to be an opportunity. “The summary has come to an end.”