‘It is absolutely not ok,’ Jurgen Klopp says to the Premier League about Liverpool’s fixture requests.

Jurgen Klopp believes it is ‘very unreasonable’ to expect his Liverpool team to play twice in two days, and has urged the Premier League to intervene.

In a press conference yesterday, Reds assistant manager Pep Lijnders described the decision to have his team play twice in 48 hours as “absurd.”

Liverpool are upset about having to play two games in two days after Christmas, the first of which will be against Leeds United at Anfield on Boxing Day.

Then, only two days later, Klopp’s team travels to the Midlands to face Leicester City, tonight’s Carabao Cup opponents, at the King Power Stadium.

And Klopp believes it is past time for those in power to stop acting as if this is a “normal” situation and instead treat it as a unique circumstance that requires attention.

He said in his programme notes ahead of tonight’s game, “Of course, it is impossible to write this column without noting the mounting anxiety in society and football around the COVID crisis.”

“We have had confirmed cases within our group since I last wrote in this program,” says the author. These have been made public.

“It’s not cool that we have these incidents, and it makes me nervous as a human being.” With all of the uncertainty, it’s challenging for everyone. This is bound to raise some eyebrows.

“I’m going to repeat myself, but I believe we have to keep going until we’re told it’s no longer safe or right.”

“Trust me, when that time comes, we will do what we are informed is best for everyone’s health and well-being.” We wouldn’t even consider challenging it.

“As of right now, as I’m writing this, that hasn’t happened.” After learning of players’ positive test results last week, our procedure was to notify the Premier League and wait for direction and instruction.

"We were in contact with the league, via their medical advisory experts, ahead of the Tottenham game in particular, and it was clear that postponing of the game would not have been an option given the amount of infection within our group."