Issues with the Wolves’ leader In the midst of Liverpool transfer rumors, Adama Traore has issued a contract statement.

Wolves manager Bruno Lage has spoken out about Adama Traore’s contract issue, amid reports of Liverpool interest.

Traore has been linked with the Reds on and off for a long period, with the first reports dating back to 2019.

Liverpool, as well as a number of other clubs, are rumored to be interested in Traore once again.

Wolves are reportedly eager to trade Traore in the January transfer window, with the player’s contract set to expire in the summer of 2023, according to a report in 90min.

It went on to state that Wolves value Traore at at least £30 million, a sum that Liverpool are unwilling to spend, with Barcelona also reportedly interested.

Lage remarked in his pre-match press conference that he wants Traore to be more consistent with his performances after only starting him twice in the last five Premier League games.

“I want to see what I saw in the first three games from him,” Lage remarked. “That’s something I’ve seen in the previous two weeks.”

“I want him to be more consistent, not just game to game, but game to game.”

“You know he can do something great when he gets the ball, but I expect more from him during the game — not just when he has the ball, but I want to see him more in the game.”

Traore’s contract issue was also discussed by Lage, with no indication of a prospective extension in sight.

The Wolves leader reiterated Traore’s recent statements that “the best is yet to come,” and Lage agreed.

When asked if Traore’s contract predicament has been a distraction, Lage answered, “I don’t think so.”

“On that, he has individuals that work for him.” “The best is yet to come,” he stated, and I’m glad he did because it shows his attention is on the team.”