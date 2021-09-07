Issues with Home Bargains Every store in the United Kingdom will be closed for the Christmas season.

Home Bargains has provided an important update on its holiday opening hours.

According to Mirror Online, the retailer has stated that all of its stores would be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

As a thank you for their hard work during the Covid epidemic, the company has also confirmed that stores would close at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

The discounter, which employs 22,000 people across 500 locations around the country, claims that the closure will allow employees to spend more time with friends and family during a particularly trying period.

“We recognize how very hard all of our colleagues have worked over the last year to continue to serve the local communities who rely on them so heavily,” a spokeswoman said.

“In light of this, we believed it was only fair to honor our retail teams by closing all of our stores on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, as well as closing stores early on Christmas Eve at 5 p.m.

“As a family-run business, we understand the value of spending time with people we care about most at Christmas, now more than ever, and this is our way of thanking all of our staff for their continuous hard work and dedication.”

During the week and on Saturdays, Home Bargains stores close at 8 p.m., while Sunday hours are normally until 4 p.m.

It’s not the first time Home Bargains has closed its doors on Boxing Day; in 2019 and 2020, the company also gave employees the day off.